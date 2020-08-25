OCiDA Was Registered As A Construction Company, Not A Civic Group, Reveals PACRA Document

New Congress Party president Pastor Peter Chanda has questioned the motive behind the formation of Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA).

OCiDA was registered on 23rd March, 2020 as a company to undertake construction business but it is engaged in political activities, according to documents obtained from PACRA.

Chanda has wondered why the organization which was formed by retired elders indicated that OCiDA was registered as a construction company.

He also wondered why leaders of the organization, led by Simon Zukas, were engaging in partisan politics and were attacking government.

He said under normal circumstances, OCiDA was supposed to be registered

with the Registrar of Societies if its interest was to pursue partisan politics.

Pastor Chanda called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to take keen interest in the matter and establish the political motive of organization.

Members of OCIDA according to documents obtained from PACRA include Bautis Frank Kapulu, Simon Behr Zukas, Ompie Ngumbula Liebenthal, Vernon Johnson Mwaanga, Telesphore Mpundu, Yusuf Ahmed Patel, Sketchley Diamond Sacika, Chapa Yotam Chikamba, Leslie Sainot Mbula and Lilly Annie Walumweya.