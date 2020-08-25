We’ve Lost A Gallant Fighter In Dr Mulenga, Says Govt

The Government of Zambia has sent a message of condolences to the family of Dr. Abigail Mulenga who died at the University Teaching Hospital last evening after a short illness.

Meanwhile, the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 137 new cases out of 651 tests, with two deaths.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said during a briefing today that Dr. Mulenga was a highly committed medical practitioner who worked with the Ministry of Health the last two months and showed her diligence and dedication within a short time.

“Allow me today to express my sympathies and condolences to the family of the late Dr. Abigail Mulenga, our intern who died last evening. The young lady had suffered from some headaches and had been unwell for more than a week and succumbed yesterday 18:30. Dr. Mulenga was a highly committed medical practitioner who worked with the Ministry of Health the last two months and showed her diligence and dedication to duty in a short period of time. Today, we express deep sympathies to the family and the dark cloud covers the health sector as we have lost a gallant young fighter,” Dr Chilufya said.

He said investigations conducted by health experts so far have not confirmed if her death was COVID-19 related.

“What we have picked are comorbidities and these comorbidities have been investigated thoroughly and noted. May her soul rest in peace,” Dr Chilufya said.

Meanwhile, 192 people have recovered from the pandemic.

Dr Chilufya has reminded Zambians to mask up, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distance.

In Africa, the total number of Covid-19 cases stand at 1,195,297, including 27,783 fatalities and 921,783 recoveries.

Globally, the US’ Johns Hopkins University says as of 25 August 2020, 23.66 million cases have been recorded with 813,500 deaths and 15.35 million recoveries.