YOUNG DR. ABIGAIL MULENGA DIES 2 MONTHS IN HER JOB

Dr. Abigail Mulenga, aged 23 has died four days after complaining of headache.

Dr Mulenga, who was posted to Kabwe Central Hospital, has been there for barely two months.

This is according to a facebook post shared by her father.

“Our Daughter, Dr Abigail Mulenga, it is just like yesterday God allowed you to live with us. Just 4 days of complaining of a headache. Today, you answer to God’s call at such a tender age, 23 years 4 months. 7 weeks of working at Kabwe General Hospital,” the message reads.

“Even before you handle your first pay slip sure mummy. Your Dad, Mum and brothers will forever be grateful to God for such an exemplary life.”

Dr Mulenga fell on Friday, and was transferred to UTH on Sunday and died yesterday.

The Medical Association of Zambia has also announced Dr Mulenga’s death on their Facebook page.

Dr Mulenga, a physician, was voted the best Medical student at Ukrainian Ivano Medical University 2019.

She was also Best literature student at grade 12 in 2012.