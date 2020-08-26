Court Slaps Chipata Woman Who Dumped 6-Day-Old With 18-Month Jail Term

The Chipata Magistrates’ Court has slapped a 28-year-old woman who dumped a baby behind Chipata RTSA office with an 18 months jail sentence.

Resident Magistrate Boniface Mwala jailed Hope Nyirenda of DK area yesterday when she pleaded guilty to one count of desertion of a child.

Particulars of the case were that Nyirenda on 17th August 2020, being a parent and able to maintain a child, willfully and without lawful cause, did desert a six-day-old baby without means of support.

Officers from Chipata Fire Brigade picked up the baby behind Chipata RTSA officers after they received information through their emergency toll line that someone had dumped a baby.

The fire brigade officers found the baby under a tree.

The baby was checked and taken to Chipata Central Police Station before taking it to Chipata Central hospital.

The police instituted investigations that led to her apprehension.

In mitigation, Nyirenda asked for forgiveness from the court, the father of the child and her mother.

Magistrate Mwala said the convict was still a youth and could reform if given a another chance life.

He said the behaviour exhibited by Nyirenda should be curtailed in society by courts by meting out stiffer punishments.

Magistrate Mwala said the sentence was with effect from August 25, 2020.