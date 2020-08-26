Our Development Agenda Will Be In Vain Without Proper Accountability, Says Cbelt PS

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says unless there is proper accountability to national resources, the country’s agenda to development will be in vain.

Speaking when Controller of Internal Audits Chibwe Mulonda called on him at his office in Ndola, Mr Nundwe said there is need to establish internal audit personnel at district level to protect public funds.

He said lack of both internal audit and accounts staff dilutes efforts to curb audit queries.

Mr Nundwe said the need to equip districts with the two departments is urgent for enhanced accountability of national resources in all the ten districts.

“We want to see serious, established of staff, not just for internal audit but accountants as well in all our districts which will help to control irregularities at an initial stage,” Mr Nundwe.

He also said there is a reduction in audit queries across the province.

Mr Nundwe said there is need for aggressiveness by the office of the Auditor General on any erring officers.

And Mr Mulonda assured the Permanent Secretary that the Public Service Division Management (PSMD) has already given a go a head to recruit internal audit officers at district level.

Mr Mulonda said once deployed to the districts, the officers will smoothen audit works in the country besides increasing accountability.

He said his office is working tirelessly to ensuring that public resources are used prudently and channeled to the intended beneficiaries.

“We want to strengthen engagements with offices of controlling officers and the aim is to see to it that public resources are prudently used,” Mr Mulonda said.