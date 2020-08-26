East PF Youth Wing Commends Lungu For Appointing Mvunga BoZ Governor

The PF youth wing in Eastern Province has urged President Edgar Lungu not to be detracted by doomsayers on the appointment of Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia governor.

Acting Provincial youth chairperson Gadson Tembo said Mr Mvunga is equal to the task.

“Eastern Province youth wing would like to congratulate Mr Christopher Mphanza Mvunga for his new appointment as Bank of Zambia governor and pay tribute to President Edgar Lungu for his wisdom in appointing an accomplished accountant. We urge you your Excellency not to be detracted by the doomsayers, we realize that Mr Mvunga is equal to the task,” he said.

Mr Tembo urged the National Assembly to do the needful as it ratifies Mvunga’s appointment.

He also requested district and constituency youth chairpersons and their committees in the province to work hand in hand with their council chairpersons, MPs and councillors in encouraging youths and those who lost their NRCs to get the identification documents.

Mr Tembo urged the party functionaries, especially the youth wing, to work closely with the District Administration together with the civil servants in the Ministry of Home Affairs who have been tasked with the responsibility of carrying out the mobile issuance of NRCs.

He was speaking at a Press Briefing in Chipata yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mr Tembo declined to comment on the suspension of Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda.

Banda, who is currently detained at Chipata Central Police station, has been charged with unlawful assembly and unlawful procession.

On Thursday, Mr Banda conducted an illegal procession from Protea Hotel to Luangwa House where Youth and Sport minister Emmanuel Mulenga was launching the multi-sectoral youth Empowerment Programme.