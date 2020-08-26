FQM Maintains Jobs Despite Sector-Wide Cuts

First Quantum Minerals says it has maintained jobs and production at its operations in Zambia, despite sector-wide moves to reduce workforce and scale-down production in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking when Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa visited the mine, General Manager Anthony Mukutuma attributed the positive results to the initiatives the mine had put in place to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its operations and workforce.

Mr Mutukuma said in as much as COVID-19 has stifled operations in the mining industry, the broader sector has continued to suffer from the effects of an uncompetitive mining tax code.

He has stated that Ore grades had decreased from about 1.5 percent to about 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Mr Musukwa has commended Kansanshi Mine for sustaining business despite the odds.

And Mr Musukwa thanked the mining giant for its continued contribution towards tax revenue, adding that government will support the mine to ensure its continued viability.