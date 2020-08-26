Inconsistent Chisha Resigns From NDC Again

Inconsistent political player Moses Chisha has for the second time announced his resignation from the Opposition National Democratic Congress Party (NDC).

Chisha, who first announced his resignation from the Party in 2018 when he was Kitwe District Youth Chairman for the Chishimba Kambwili led party to go into the Ministry of God, made U-turn in 2019 and rejoined the NDC.

After his return, Chisha was later appointed Copperbelt Youth Information Publicity Secretary, a position he has since relinquished.

Chisha, without reasons, has announced that he has relinquished his position and has also left the opposition political party.

“I have hereby decided to relinquish my position as NDC Copperbelt Province Youth IPS and henceforth resign from being member of NDC,” Chisha said.

He said he remains relevant to the political circles despite him leaving the opposition political party.

Chisha has, however, not indicated his next move.