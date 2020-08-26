Lungu Invites Criticism Of His Govt

The Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) president Bishop David Masupha has praised President Edgar Lungu’s performance under very difficult circumstances.

And President Lungu says government is open to criticism meant to build the nation.

Speaking at State House on Tuesday when his organisation presented the President with a plate of distinguished service, Bishop Masupha said it is not a secret that President Lungu took over power at a time the country experienced the worst drought, which made it hard to generate electricity and produce enough food and wondered why some opposition leaders are blaming the Head of State for everything, including natural occurrences.

He said his organisation is happy with President Lungu’s leadership, hence the decision to present him with a plate of distinguished service to the nation.

And President Lungu said it is sad that some people have made it a point to criticise everything he does.

He said government wants the best for Zambia and will listen to various stakeholders.