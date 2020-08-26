Mopani Ordered To Pay K1M Damages For Negligence To Family Of Deceased Former Mufulira DC

The Supreme Court of Zambia has ordered Mopani Copper Mines PLC, a subsidiary of Glencore, to pay the family of deceased former District Commissioner of Mufulira Beatrice Miti, damages for negligence in the sum of K1million.

This followed the dismissal of Mopani’s appeal against a decision made by Judge Sichinga in the High Court in 2016 in favour of the Miti family, with damages of K400,000 awarded.

In the Supreme Court Judgment delivered on 24th August 2020 by Chief Justice Irene Mambilima on behalf of a panel comprised of herself and Supreme Court Judges Mumba Malila and Nigel Mutuna, the Court found Mopani liable in damages for having caused the death of Miti as a result of inhaling toxic Sulpher Dioxide fumes produced by the mine and negligently released into the atmosphere.

In the scathing landmark Judgement, the Supreme Court observed that Mopani had failed in its duty to ensure a safe environment for the community in Mufulira over the years during which the mining company negligently released the toxic fumes into the environment.

The Court further expressed disappointment with the Zambia Environmental Management Agency for allowing such a situation to continue over the years.

The Miti family was represented in both the High and Supreme Courts by Lusaka lawyer Mulambo Haimbe while Mopani was represented by State Counsel John Sangwa of Simeza Sangwa and Assiciates in the appeal before the Supreme Court.