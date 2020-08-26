NDC Backs UPND In Lukashya And Mwansabombwe Polls

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-president Josephs Akafumba says his party will back the UPND in the forthcoming Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituency by-elections.

The by-elections scheduled for September 17, 2020, were necessitated by the deaths of Mwenya Munkonge and Rodgers Mwewa for Lukashya and Mwansabombwe respectively.

Mr Akafumba has announced the NDC’s decision to back UPND at a media briefing in Lusaka today.

He said the decision to field a single candidate has been done with the sole purpose of harnessing and promoting the principles of the opposition alliance.

Mr Akafumba said the NDC will thus go flat out and campaign for the UPND in both Mwansabombwe and Lukashya.