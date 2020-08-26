NDC Backs UPND In Lukashya And Mwansabombwe Polls

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-president Josephs Akafumba says his party will back the UPND in the forthcoming Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituency by-elections.
The by-elections scheduled for September 17, 2020, were necessitated by the deaths of Mwenya Munkonge and Rodgers Mwewa for Lukashya and Mwansabombwe respectively.
Mr Akafumba has announced the NDC’s decision to back UPND at a media briefing in Lusaka today.
He said the decision to field a single candidate has been done with the sole purpose of harnessing and promoting the principles of the opposition alliance.
Mr Akafumba said the NDC will thus go flat out and campaign for the UPND in both Mwansabombwe and Lukashya.
Robert chipoya
Working together has a team it’s good move it’s good idea that s what we call the a team CK and hh may good Lord bless you CK and HH good move to work together has one. see Malawi’they worked together has one pipo until one freedom
Mwale
sober minded people,go go forward
Mwale
we are totally behind you, chipata we need a sober minded candidate for 2021.we are tired of pf
Adviser
Really laughable – NDC has calculated that it stands no chance in these Constituencies and has decided to throw it to UPND, who also stand no chance in the same Constituencies. When UPND loses, NDC will try to use the loss to look good. Really funny – like expecting UPND to stand aside for NDC in Southern Province.