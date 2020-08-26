No Confidential Information Leaked To The Public – ZamStats

The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) under the Ministry of National Development Planning is dismayed with the allegations purporting that the Agency has leaked confidential information of individuals on its official website.

The Agency has appealed to the general public to ignore any form of information posted through a named social media news outlet that confidential information of names, dates of birth, bank accounts and results of aptitude tests conducted during the recruitment process of Map Data Collectors as false information.

“Members of the public are therefore being cautioned not to succumb to unverified reports which may be circulating on social media platforms. The Zambia Statistics Agency takes great care to ensure that information collected from the census is clearly in the public interest and cannot be disclosed to any other person or media. ZamStats places the highest priority on maintaining the confidentiality of individual questionnaires. Stringent instructions and procedures have been implemented to ensure that confidentiality is maintained at all times. For instance, census data are processed and stored on a highly restricted internal network and cannot be accessed by anyone who has not taken the oath of secrecy,” ZAMSTATS Interim Statistician Mulenga Musepa has stated.

“Moreover, data releases are screened so that anonymity is assured. Names, addresses, telephone numbers and any other personal or corporate data are not part of any statistical database disseminated to the public on any of our platforms.

Only a limited number of qualified ZamStats employees have access to personal and confidential information with authorisation from the office of the Statistician General and have taken an oath of secrecy. The oath of secrecy remains in effect for life, even after their term of employment. Employees are subject to fines and/or imprisonment should they reveal identifiable information derived from the census or any other statistical information without authorisation.”

He stated that the Statistics Act No. 13 of 2018 is very clear on any breach of the confidentiality and clearly spells penalties.

“Section 31 (1) (b) of the Act stipulates that a person commits an offence if that person without lawful authority, publishes or communicates to any person, other than in the ordinary course of that person’s engagement, any information acquired in the course of the engagement. Further, section 31 (2) of the Act stipulates that a person convicted of an offence under subsection (1) is liable to a fine not exceeding fifty thousand penalty units (which amounts to K15, 000) or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or to both. At ZamStats confidentiality of personal and corporate data, collected during performance of our duties is a legal requirement. This is a basic principle followed by National Statistical Offices the world-over. These are enshrined in international statutes such as the UN Fundamental Principals of Official Statistics and Principles of the African Charter on Statistics,” Mr Musepa stated.

“The Agency’s website clearly shows that nothing of the kind of information purported to be leaked has been shared on any of our platforms. The Zambia Statistics Agency would like to assure the public that privacy and confidentiality of respondents will always be protected. In this respect, the purported leakage of personal information is false and must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.”