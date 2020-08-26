Opinion: Leaders Must Think With Their Brains, Not Their Fingers Or Mouths

Tito Mboweni, South Africa’s Minister of Finance, has deleted his tweets where he launched a scathing attack on Zambia’s sovereign government after President Edgar Lungu fired Bank of Zambia governor Dr Denny Kalyalya and replaced him with Mr Christopher Mvunga, the Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, subject to ratification by parliament.

In his tweets, Mr Mboweni showed us and some South Africans what everyone could believe he was some hard nut that cannot be easily cracked. After his tweets questioning the dismissal of Dr Kalyalya, Mr Mboweni went further to claim he was going to mobilise African Central Bank governors against the Zambian government and the Head of State over the decision. When the Zambian government, through chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya, said they were going to take up the matter diplomatically, he later tweeted again and said his comments had put him in trouble, before making another tweet that he was not going to be intimidated by anyone as he stood by his remarks against Dr Kalyalya’s dismissal.

However, just yesterday, his government strongly reprimanded him against his uncouth behavior and language used in his tweets. What has followed from this is the deletion of his tweets! What a mess!

What can leaders learn from this? You see, technology is here to stay, and we commend most of our leaders that have embraced it to a point where their social media pages are being used as platforms for easy communication with their people. But there are certainly a few leaders like Mboweni who do not spare a moment to critically think about what they intend to post, as long as their fingers have touched their electronic gadgets. That is a careless way to lead.

We understand that Zambia is not an island as some of the decisions the government makes may affect, positively or negatively, other countries in the region. However, government leaders of those countries are not at liberty to use undiplomatic language on a head of state of another country or their language simply because they are not happy with certain decisions made. An unnecessary diplomatic row is what Mboweni tried to raise between Zambia and South Africa, but fortunately, he has been roasted by not only his government but some South Africans as well.