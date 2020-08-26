Police Hunt For Criminals Behind Attack On 2 Catholic Nuns

Police in Itezhi Tezhi of Central Province are looking for a criminal behind the attack of two Catholic nuns of St Barbara Itezhi tezhi Parish.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that police in the area received a report of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Steal from the victims identified as Sr. Akuffor Assumptor aged 48 and Sr. Matildah Mulenga aged 57, both of Saint Barbara Parish in Kataba Township in Itezhi-tezhi District that they were attacked at their convent by a masked male person who wanted to steal from them.

“Sister Mulenga Matilda sustained a deep cut on the forehead and injuries on the eye while Sister Akuffor Assumptor sustained a deep cut on the head after being hit by the criminal using an iron bar. This happened when the victims found the criminal attempting to break in sister Mulenga’s apartment. The incident occurred on 24th August, 2020 at around 2100 hours at Kataba Parish convent house Itezhi-tezhi,” Mrs Katongo stated.

“The victims have since been discharged from Itezhi-tezhi District Hospital after receiving medical attention.”