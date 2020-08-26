Teen Pregnancies On Upswing In Chiwala Due To Closure Of Schools

Senior Chief Chiwala of the Lamba people of Masaiti district has complained that the continued closure of schools has seen an upswing of pregnancies in his Chiefdom.

Chief Chiwala is worried that even the girl children in exam classes who have been spared from vices and teen pregnancies are at risk after exams especially if the COVID-19 persists and schools remain closed.

He revealed that over the weekend, he terminated an early marriage that was reported at his palace.

“The situation is getting out of hand with continued confinement of young girls and boys who remain unproductive and prone to vices such as sex and illicit beer drinking,” said Senior Chief Chiwala.

He said concerted efforts are needed to help school pupils affected by the school closure during the pandemic to access lessons especially that e-leanring is not attainable in rural areas due to a lack of electricity, technology and capacity.