Two Die After Being Buried Alive At Kalulushi Mine

Two people have died after being buried alive while they were mining literite at Seventh Shaft literite mine in Kalulushi District.

The two have been identified as Brian Chamfwa, 40, and Moses Kunda, 27, both of Kalulushi District.

Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner Bothwell Namuswa said one of the victims was bleeding from the nose while the other sustained a deep cut on the head.

He has further said two others who survived the accident are admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Mr Namuswa said the two were retrieved alive and have been identified as Frank Kaputo and Perfect Mazabuka.

He said the earth gave in and buried alive four people in which two died on the spot while a transporter identified as Frank Sakana was loading.