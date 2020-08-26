Zambian Shot Dead By Suspected Stray Bullets In South Africa

A 41-year-old Zambian has been shot dead by suspected stray bullets in unclear circumstances in Kerk street, Central Johannesburg, South Africa.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti expressed sadness at the death of Harold Zulu, who was shot following a suspected gun violence that erupted near where he was doing his work at the time.

According to information made available to the media by the Commission’s first secretary for press and public relations Naomi Nyawali, Zulu was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital after an emergency rescue ambulance evacuated him from the scene with the help of his friends.

His remains have since been deposited at Johannesburg hospital mortuary, awaiting further investigations by local police who have so far recorded statements from some witnesses.

The deceased was working as a loader for Zambian registered bus operators based in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Major Gen Miti said it was sad a life had been lost as a result of suspected gang-related violence.

He wished the bereaved family members in Zambia God’s strength during this difficult moment.