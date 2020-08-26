ZAMRA Insists On Quality Medicines On The Market

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has reiterated its commitment to ensure that only medicines and allied substances that meet the set standards of quality, safety and efficacy are placed on the Zambian market.

This comes after Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba, called on African countries to implement strong regulatory frameworks against fake medicines.

Regulatory Senior Public Relations Officer Mrs. Christabel Mutale Iliamupu, in a statement, says regulation of medicines is imperative as it helps to safeguard public and animal health from the consequences of ineffective poor-quality medicines such as therapeutic failure, exacerbation of disease, resistance to medicines and death, among other things.

In order to strengthen its regulatory framework, ZAMRA has put in place a number of measures some of which include;

1. Ensuring that medical products that are imported and exported consistently meet set standards of quality, safety and efficacy.

2. Through establishment of offices at port of entry (Chirundu, Nakonde and Kenneth Kaunda International Airport) to counter falsified and substandard medical products.

3. Through Registration of medical products and use of minilabs in regional offices to detect counterfeit and falsified medical products.

4. Undertaking routine inspections throughout the county to ensure compliance to set standards.

5. Post marketing surveillance for continued monitoring of the quality of medicines and Allied Substances at different stages of the supply chain.

6. Sensitisation and engagement of members of the public to report suspicious medical products.

7. Safety monitoring of medicines through pharmacovigilance.

“Working in close collaboration with local agencies such as the Zambia Revenue Authority and Zambia Bureau of Standards in curbing illegal importation and exportation of medical products and ensuring that suspected counterfeit medical products are recalled from the market respectively. Collaborating with regional and international bodies such as the World Health Organization through information sharing and ensuring safety of medical products,” Mrs. Iliamupu said.