ZCCM-IH Seeks Increased Stake In Mopani Mine, Reveals Minister

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Richard Musukwa has disclosed that ZCCM-IH has expressed interest to increase its shareholding in Mopani Copper Mine.
Speaking at a media briefing in Kitwe, Mr Musukwa said ZCCM-IH seeks to increase its shareholding stake from 10% to a controlling position.
He said a team of experts has been constituted to liase with ZCCM-IH and then engage Glencore on the interest expressed by the minority shareholders.
The interest follows Mopani Copper Mine’s earlier application to place the mine on care and maintenance in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
He said the negotiations to increase its shareholding in the mining firm will not disturb ongoing operations.
Mr Musukwa said a controlling stake in Mopani Copper Mine will allow a new approach to mining and guarantee safety of jobs for Zambians.
He said mine unions are being engaged to ensure the safety of jobs, further assuring stakeholders that operations at the mining will continue normally.
2 Comments
Francis
That is even long overdue.
In fact, not only should it be with Mopani but with others too.
Concerned kcm employee
Please mopani has an investor why cant look into kcm which is under liquidation please kcm employees are tired with milingo no increment under milingo and top officials cant say any thing because they are happy with the dollars they earn. Even the unions are now quiet and thinking all is well in kcm pls let zccm hi look into kcm who has no father and mother an offan . ba musukwa what has gone wrong with you, you have regretted us. There is nothing good going on in kcm . pls bail out kcm.either you look for an investor on time or you let zccm – HI take over before Ba dollar rate are plundering the mine already they have started cutting the machines as scraps.