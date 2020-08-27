Govt To Recruit 15,000 Teachers

Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga has disclosed that the Ministry intends to recruit 15,000 teachers.
He said when President Edgar Lungu met some chiefs in Lunga district that the 15,000 teachers to be employed are out of the 44,000 earmarked to for recruitment to counter the effects of COVID-19 on the education sector.
Mr Wanchinga said some of the teachers to be recruited will be deployed at Nsamba Secondary School in Lunga district.
4 Comments
Mr 2five
chambia the onry country were development comes onry when its voting time
Catherine mwanza
When will be that?because the date and month has not been put. I hope 2019students will be deployed too.
simon lesa
Good move your excellency!!
Emmanuel habulizyi
We like it keeep on your Excellency