Govt To Recruit 15,000 Teachers

Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga has disclosed that the Ministry intends to recruit 15,000 teachers.

He said when President Edgar Lungu met some chiefs in Lunga district that the 15,000 teachers to be employed are out of the 44,000 earmarked to for recruitment to counter the effects of COVID-19 on the education sector.

Mr Wanchinga said some of the teachers to be recruited will be deployed at Nsamba Secondary School in Lunga district.