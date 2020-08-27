Lungu Turns Heat On Kabanshi: I’m Not Happy, You’re Not Pushing For Development

A visibly annoyed President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday told Luapula PF member of parliament Emerine Kabanshi that she was not doing enough to push for development in her constituency.

Ms Kabanshi tried to justify why the area had lagged behind in development after the Head of State inquired why projects had stalled but she was stopped from making any explanations.

“If the member of Parliament does not persuasively push for her constituency’s growth, the area can lag behind in terms of development, but where the area representative is perpetually lobbying for development, definitely the area will receive development,” President Lungu said.

“You’re not pushing for development, I’m not happy, there must be a proper linkage between an MP and a Minister and my Job is to coordinate and ensure that I make you work.”

He then directed Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya to ensure that Lunga district’s communication towers are fully operational and the area is promptly connected to telecommunication services.

He said there was no way that Lunga could remain not connected when government has installed 1,009 communication towers countrywide.

And earlier when the Chiefs complained that the area has no District Hospital, President Lungu instructed Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya to respond.

“Mr President, this area, because of its terrain, a district hospital cannot be accessed by all, we have decided to construct mini-hospitals in each of the four islands and in all these hospitals we have ensured that we deploy qualified health workers,” Dr Chilufya explained.

The Head of State also met Village Headmen in Lunga district and promised to attend to their concerns.

President Lungu later flew to Chief Mponda’s Chiefdom where he distributed food rations and other items to flood victims and visited Chief Bwalya Mponda at his Palace, who expressed excitement to see President Lungu in person.

President Lungu promised to improve Chief Bwalya Mponda’s Palace after noticing that it is not in good condition.

The Head of State is in Luapula province for a four-day working visit.

He is expected to visit Nchelenge, Chiengi, Samfya, Lunga, Mwense and Chipili, among other districts.