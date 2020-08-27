President Lungu Unhappy With Stalled Projects In Lunga

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has expressed displeasure that several development projects in Lunga District have stalled due to lack of proper monitoring capacity by leaders to oversee the implementation process.

President, who is in Luapula Province for a 4-day working visit, has, however, assured the people of Lunga district in Luapula province that he will ensure all developmeny projects are completed.

Lunga is an island on the shores of Lake Bangweulu with a population of more than 60,000.

It can only be accessed by water or air transport.

President Lungu, after he visited the area where Lunga Chiefs outlined several challenges being experienced in the region among them, lack of communication connectivity, water channels, education and health infrastructure, said his government was working around the clock to ease the challenges being faced.

Chief Nsamba who spoke on behalf of Senior Chief kalimankonde and Chief Kasoma Lunga, expressed extreme happiness that ever since the district experienced disastrous floods last year, government has come to the aid of the people by providing relief food, among other interventions.