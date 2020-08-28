2 Die In Petauke Road Accident

Two people have died on the spot while four others have sustained injuries after a fatal road accident in Petauke District.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala has said the accident occurred on Thursday around 10:40 hours at Msumbazi bridge in Petauke District along the Great East Road.

Mr. Sakala told Breeze FM News that involved was a truck and trailer, property of Ally and Sons Company, which was being driven by Binwell Banda aged 26 of Old Jim Township in Chipata and was carrying five passengers.

He explained that the driver and three others who sustained injuries are admitted at Minga Mission Hospital.

Mr. Sakala said the accident happened when the driver lost control of his vehicle and careered off the road and overturned.

He says the bodies of the two people who died have been deposited at Petauke District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem while the vehicle was extensively damaged.