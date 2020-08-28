Anyone Is Free To Report NRC Issuance Exercise Irregularities To Authorities, Says Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has cautioned stakeholders involved in the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) to use the right channels of airing concerns when need arises.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mpika District Commissioner Sampa Muswema, Mr Kampyongo said anyone who feels there are some irregularities in the exercise is at liberty to report to the authorities.

He implored the Mpika District Administration office to take keen interest in the forthcoming phase two of the Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards exercise which is expected to commence soon in Muchinga soon.

Mr Kampyongo further said the exercise is a vital one as it legalizes one’s identity.

The minister said that for any individual to be qualified as Zambian, they need to be holders of a green National Registration Card (NRC).

Mr Kampyongo told the newly appointed DC to ensure that the exercise is closely monitored once it commences in order to curtail undesired elements who want to politicize it.

“DC, we are calling on you here to be vigilant as this exercise commences because some people would want to take advantage and begin to politicize this programme all in the name of monitoring which is not even sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.