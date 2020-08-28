Councillor Unearths Land Scam in Kitwe

A civic leader in Kitwe has unearthed a land scam believed to have been sold to private developers using altered documents.

And the Kitwe City Council has since written to the Lands Officer to cancel the offer of land on the said play park in Parklands area on Nationalist Road.

Parklands Ward Councillor Cleopas Njobvu has told Journalists in Kitwe that he has reported the alleged sale of the play park to Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the land in question, KIT/674, in Parklands area has been sold.

Mr Seke has also confirmed the development in an interview.

“Investigations have revealed that the said plot was initially allocated to Larvena Bwale and later offered to the same person using council minutes for 26th May, 2011 which appeared different from the original minutes,” Seke said.

He said because of the irregularities, the Council has since written to the Chief Lands Officer in Ndola to cancel the offer.

Illegal land activities have not spared Kitwe, despite the Council still being under suspension.