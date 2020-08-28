COVID-19 UPDATE: 178 New Cases, 1 Death

Zambia has recorded 178 cases of COVID-19 and one facility death in the last 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed during a briefing in Lusaka today that the said cases came out of 1,224 tests done in the stated period of time.

Dr Chilufya said 36 people are admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, 20 of which are on oxygen, eight in ICU and one on a ventilator.

He explained that the facility death of a 46-year-old man who had underlying health conditions such as hypertension occurred at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.

Outside Lusaka, the minister said 32 patients are in hospital and 9 are on oxygen.

Dr Chilufya also said that 105 people have been discharged in the mentioned period of time.

He has urged citizens to continue observing health measures such as masking up to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of cases since the outbreak now stand at 11,779 with 10,945 recoveries and 283 deaths.