Entire Chibombo PF Committee Resigns, But Pledges Loyalty To Lungu

Patriotic Front Chibombo district committee members have resigned with immediate effect.

According to resignation letters in possession of Zambia Reports, the members have, however, all stated in their individual resignation letters that they will remain members of the party.

Others have further pledged their loyalty to President Edgar Lungu.

While others have cited unfavorable conditions under which they operate as the reason for resignation, some have opted not to state the reasons.

The committee members who have resigned are Hassan Kamanga (Information and publicity secretary), Remmy Mulando Mukosa (acting district chairman/vice chairman), Edah Chikusu (district chairlady), Susan Mwelwa (acting chairperson/ secretary), Dorothy Mukendwa (women’s secretary), James Chitambo (youth information and publicity secretary), Collins Malakata (youth secretary), Christopher Linenga (Youth chairperson) as well as Gertrude Mweemba (vice chairlady),