For All Zambians To Read

By Chishala Kateka

Ladies and gentlemen, let this not deteriorate into a ‘why are you scrutinizing HH and not others’ debate.

Let us work based on principles.

Should a leader, whether incumbent or opposition, be scrutinized? The answer is a resounding yes!

Was ECL scrutinized? Yes he was, although Zambians decided to overlook the shortcomings.

Should we not seek the truth – yes we should. Even if you and I stand for public office, we shall be scrutinized.

Should we scrutinize HH – a definite and resounding yes. Why? He is the leader of the biggest opposition party!!!

It would be folly for us to continue making the same mistakes we have made over the years that for the sake of change, we must take anyone even if they have messed up (please I am not saying HH has messed up); I am simply saying time has come for us to be more analytical about the people we put in power to avoid the situation we currently find ourselves in.

If I was a UPND supporter, I would not be responding to the request for answers by those wanting answers by stating the fact that so and so were not so interrogated. Those were the times we lived in. We made a mistake and are simply trying to avoid the same.

Let us work on the principle that it is a prudent thing to ‘know’ your leaders.

If today Kalaba or Mutati look like they could carry the day, the spotlight shifts to them.

Madam Chishala Kateka is Chairperson of the Board ABSA Bank (formerly BBZ chairperson)