14 Kanyama Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Another Boy, Theft Of Cell Phone

Police in Lusaka have arrested 14 boys aged between 13 and 18 from Kanyama Compound over the murder of another boy aged 15.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated in a statement that the 14 boys were arrested after investigations were instituted in a murder case which happened in Kanyama over two weeks ago.

Ezron Mutafya, aged 15, died after he was attacked and robbed of his cell phone by a group of thugs who were in a Toyota Hiace mini bus, police say.

Ms Katongo stated that police arrested the 14 boys and impounded the mini bus suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime.

She stated that investigations in the matter had continued.

Meanwhile, the juvenile suspects remain in police custody.