3 Katete Men to Hang for Murder

THE Chipata High Court has sentenced three men of Katete District to hang for murder.

Lusaka judge Gertrude Chawatama who was sitting in Chipata jailed Postani Banda 36, Ackim Phiri 46 and Daniel Ngoma 24 all of Katete District.

The convicts were jailed 25 years for aggravated robbery and to hang for murder

The three who were charged with murder in count one and aggravated robbery in count two killed Patrick Zulu on May 24, 2019 in Katete District.

In count one, the three jointly and whilst acting together with other unknown person attacked and killed Zulu near the junction of the Mozambique/Katete Boma road and went away with his Itel mobile phone and Patriotic Front branded bicycle.

In count two the convicts jointly and whilst acting together with other unknown persons did steal one bicycle and Itel mobile phone valued at K2,150 property of Chiomba Phiri.

The prosecution called six witnesses to prove its case against the convicts.

Chiomba Phiri who was the first prosecution witness said the accused hit him with sticks before going away with his Itel phone and a Sports bicycle.

In mitigation on the second count of aggravated robbery senior Legal Aid Counsel Crippen Siatwinda said the convicts were first offenders who should be entitled to leniency.

Siatwinda said the convicts have reflected deeply on their action that have led to the current predicament.

He said the convicts have realized that life of crime does not pay adding that they have resolved that they will be law abiding citizens going forward.

Siatwinda pleaded that the convicts be given the minimum mandatory sentence for such an offence.

And judge Chawatama said she took into consideration that they were first offenders but noted that the offence that they were charged with was serious.

She said the convicts will hang by the neck until pronounced dead in the first count and would serve 25 years imprisonment with hard labour in the second count of aggravated robbery.