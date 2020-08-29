Govt Comes To The Aid Of Lunga To Avert Constant Flooding

Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU, has released K1.5 million for the dredging of canals in Lunga district.

This is meant to allow water to flow and hence prevent the constant floods experienced in the district.

This exercise will be done in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development.

This follows the directive given by His Excellency President Edgar Lungu when he visited the area.

Government has further released K500, 000 to pay the 400 local people who were engaged in clearing the canals in Lunga district early this year.

DMMU has also released 2000 metric tons of relief maize to Lunga, Gwembe and Chilubi to cushion the food insecurity situation being experienced in the districts.

“Gwembe district has been on the relief pipeline since drought experienced during the 2018/2019 rainfall season. Lunga and Chilubi experienced floods which rendered them food insecure,” DMMU senior Communications Officer

Racheal Chama has stated.