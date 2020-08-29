Govt Demands Professionalism In Mobile NRC Issuance Exercise

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has ordered all officers taking part in phase two of the Mobile National Registration Card issuance exercise, which is expected to commence in September, to be highly professional.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mpika District Commissioner Sampa Muswema in Mpika on Friday, Kampyongo said the exercise was a government program that must not be politicised.

The minister said he expected District Commissioners to accord registration officers the required support during the important undertaking and he urged officers to serve people, accordingly, stating that identity is a constitutional right as well as a requirement.

Phase two of Mobile National Registration Card issuance will commence in September in Lusaka, Southern, Western, Central and Muchinga Provinces.