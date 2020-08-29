Guy Meets HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday met former Vice-President Dr Guy Scott, the man he once called “Muzungu opusa”.

Today in his posting, Mr Hichilema is singing praises for Dr Scott and calling him a man “full of wisdom and profound love for this beautiful country and wants the best for its citizens”.

What would you believe?

Here is Mr Hichilema’s full post:

“We were honoured to be visited by our former Vice President Dr. Guy Scott yesterday at our residence.

We were very encouraged to see he is doing much better than the last time we visited him at his residence.

As usual, he is full of wisdom and profound love for this beautiful country and wants the best for its citizens. We must always recognize and take care of veterans and senior citizens who served this country diligently. HH”