Opinion: Nawakwi Vs HH Discourse – Be Like Pilato

Debate has raged on social media about the privatisation of the country’s key assets after FDD leader Ms Edith Nawakwi challenged UPND president Mr Hakainde Hichilema to explain his role and the wealth said to have been accumulated as a result at the expense of the many Zambians.

What has been surprising is that many people, politicians and ordinary citizens alike, are rushing to raise non-issues instead of objectively looking at this issue and giving their take on it.

Today, Pilato has come in with a totally different perspective to look at things objectively. This is what our youths of today should be doing – contributing to topical issues in an objective manner than rushing to ridicule those raising matters needing answers or those who are being asked to explain themselves. Politics is about enmity. And keeping others accountable for whatever they did or have done is equally not enmity, it is a key tenet of good governance in a democratic space.

Every politician is accountable to Zambian citizens, whether in the opposition or the ruling party, and this is exactly the approach Pilato has taken, and for this, he needs to be commended!

We hope our youths will learn something from Pilato and begin to participate in the country’s governance processes and politics in an objective and credible manner.

