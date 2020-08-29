President Lungu Questions Expensive Contracts, Orders Probe

President Edgar Lungu has instructed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take interest and find out how contracts are being awarded in government institutions.

The Head of State said he was disappointed that construction works have continued to be given to private companies when the Zambia Army and Zambia National Service can do the work at a lower cost as compare to private ones.

Speaking when he inspected Mwenda Secondary School in Chipili District in Luapula whose works have stalled since 2017 that the tendency of giving expensive contracts that could be executed at a lower cost by the Zambia Army and the Zambia National Service was motivated by greed and corruption.

President Lungu stressed that he would not shy away from telling the ACC to fight all forms of corruption as opposed to concentrating in one area, a move he said was not interference with the work of the Commission.

The Head of State said officers should treat government projects as their own if the people are to benefit.

He wondered why the Ministry of General Education had not completed the project in a phased manner so that people could start using the facility and he directed that the school be completed in a phases manner.

Meanwhile, housing and infrastructure development minister Vincent Mwale said government will practice the model that is being used to construct schools in Zambia by the World Bank.

Mr Mwale said government will be using internal engineers to work on projects.

The minister said it was 70 percent cheaper to use internal government engineers to work on projects than engaging contractors adding that the model which had so far worked on 15 schools countrywide would help government complete schools on time and save on resources.

And minister of general education Dennis Wanchinga said he would ensure key infrastructure was completed at the school in the next few months.