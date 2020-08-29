Speaking English Isn’t A Level Of Intelligence – Lusambo

Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has said speaking English is not a level of intelligence.

Speaking at the COVID-19 Interschools debates which he sponsored for Ndola district themed: “Embracing Learners Role in the Fight Against COVID-19,” the Lusaka Province minister said there is need to have local languages even at secondary level.

He said people should express themselves in their local languages.

Mr Lusambo said it was sad that children have failed to go to University simply because they failed in English.

“We know that it is Government policy to teach local languages in primary schools. But I want to appeal that we use our languages, we can’t be using the Queen’s language. We want to develop this country. Why we can’t develop is that we have put benchmarks for ourselves. A lot of our children have failed to enter in University because they failed the Queen’s language. We want our children to enter university even with an eight in English language,” Lusambo said.

“In Kabushi, we have a lot of young people doing well in skills, they have a skill but they cant compete with others just because of the Queen’s language. Intelligence is not the Queen’s language. Let people express themselves in their local languages.”

Ndola District Education Standards Officer Chewe Chanda said schools have closed without recording any COVID-19 cases.

“Ndola schools have closed without any case of COVID-19. This is a great achievement that we can fight this pandemic. We decided to use the learners because child to child information moves faster,” Mr Chanda said.