Veep Recovers From COVID-19

Republican Vice-President Inonge Wina has recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative, health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed.

He said during today’s briefing that Mrs Wina is home and doing well.

Dr. Chilufya further said the need to heighten surveillance and strengthen COVID-19 response in provinces that have recorded low cases to mitigate the further spread of the disease.

He said with the geographic spread of COVID-19, Government is working in partnership with various stakeholders and has placed emphasis on the need to protect lives through curbing transmission of the virus.

Dr Chilufya said the country has witnessed overwhelming support from various partners cutting cross different sectors that came on board to help in the COVID-19 response.

He said this assistance has been a key component in helping manage the COVID-19 cases.

And in the last 24 hours, the country recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases, all from Lusaka, 147 discharges and 1 facility death at levy Mwanawasa hospital.

He also revealed that the country has 63 COVID-19 patients in various facilities countrywide of which Lusaka has 34 while other parts of the country have 29 patients.

The Minister said of the 34 patients admitted at Levy Mwanawasa, 16 require oxygen of which 6 are in critical condition while of the 29 patients admitted across the country, 10 are on oxygen.