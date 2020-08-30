Chibolya Youths In Empowerment Galore

Youths in Chibolya on Saturday received their empowerment promised by President Edgar Lungu .

Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) National Coordinator Clement Tembo presented donations worth K150,000 to 10 cooperatives in Chibolya.

The donated items include block making machines, egg incubators and bales of secondhand clothes.

Mr Tembo said women are enforcers of empowerment and should be supported at all costs.

And Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri has urged politicians to invest in improving the living standards of the people.