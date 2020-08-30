Opinion: Politics Shouldn’t Make Us Lose Our Humanity

Aspiring candidate for Munali constituency on the UPND ticket in the 2021 elections, Lillian Mutambo has launched a shocking personal attack on the incumbent MP, Professor Nkandu Luo.

Our jaws nearly dropped to the ground when we watched this video to see the level of trolling perpetuated by someone who aspires to lead as member of parliament. Ms Mutambo says her heart is as beautiful as her face, unlike Prof Luo whom she calls “ugly”. What?

Zambians, where have we thrown our humanity? Should we get to this level simply because we differ in political opinion? Should we watch others get bullied and trolled for no reason by those aspiring to contest the positions they current hold?

We are happy that Zambians spoke with one voice on this matter and didn’t waste time to condemn the reckless attacks Ms Mutambo launched on Prof Luo for no reason, other than the fact that the latter holds a position which the former is eyeing.

Munali constituency is quite vast. Nobody in this constituency would tolerate this kind of cyber-bullying by someone who will tomorrow beg them for a vote. The people of Munali are neither fools nor dull to elect any politician who will try to win by tearing others down, by cyber-bullying and attacking personalities instead of discussing ideas. Zambians, do not allow politicians to plant seeds of hatred in you. Know them for who they truly are and when that time comes, elect those who have stuck to issues that matter, regardless of the political party they represent.

This is what democracy entails, and this is what will bring about good governance and accountability.