Businesswoman Sues Choppies For Accusing Her Of Stealing From Store

A business woman of Lusaka has sued Choppies Zambia Limited in the Lusaka High Court by for accusing her of stealing from the store.

In a statement of claim filed in the principal registry, Faith Mushongo, who stated that she was a senior politician and businesswoman running a gemstone mine, has sued Choppies and Matero outlet store manager Martin Mwape after she was accused of hiding something in her bag stolen from the shop.

Ms Mushongo stated that she was subjected to a feeling of shame, low esteem, as she was unjustly accused of being a thief to the extent of Mr Mwape invading her privacy by conducting a search on her.

She is claiming damages for defamation of character, damages for mental anguish and stress, as well as damages for assault.

Ms Mushongo stated that on 8th July, 2020, she went to Choppies in Matero to buy groceries and other requisites.

Mushongo stated that while in the said outlet, her phone which was in her handbag rang and she attended to it.

She stated that after finishing her phone conversation, she put it back in her handbag and continued shopping.

Mushongo, however, stated that before she could move, a certain man whom she later came to know as a shop manager, Mr Mwape, in an uncourteous manner, approached her in an accusing manner, causing apprehension and embarrassment on her as it happened in full view of other shoppers.

The plaintiff stated that Mwape accused her of hiding something in her bag stolen from the shop and said, “What are you hiding in your bag? Let me see what you are hiding in your bag…” while other shoppers watched the embarrassing scene.