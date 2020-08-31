COVID-19 CURVE BEGINS TO FLATTEN: 72 CASES OUT OF 1,169 TESTS DONE

Data released by the Ministry of Health in the last three days is showing that the COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten in the country.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 72 new COVID-19 cases were recorded out of 1, 169 tests done.

A couple of weeks ago, the country could see as much as 400 cases from the same number of tests in a single day, with as much as a dozen deaths in some instances.

On Sunday, 123 new cases were recorded out of 1,046 tests done while on Saturday, another 123 cases were reported positive from almost a similar number of tests.

However, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said Zambians must not drop guard and should continue to follow health guidelines.

In his daily updates, Dr. Chilufya said the cumulative number of cases now stands at 12,097.

One death was recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing cumulative total to 288.

He expressed concern that people are more worried about law enforcers (Police) than the pandemic which is deadly.

“Government is concerned that people are worried of the police than personal life. This is unfortunate, we need to continue following the guidelines given so that we protect eachother,” Dr Chilufya said.

He said hypertensive and diabetic patients should continue to take their medication as prescribed by health officers.

Dr. Chilufya also said Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) caused by practices such as smoking, abuse of alcohol and inactive physical fitness are likely to be worsened by the Coronavirus.