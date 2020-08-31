Magistrate Throws Out Tukuta’s Application To Refer Libel Case To High Court For Determination

Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has refused to refer to the High Court the case in which photographer Chellah Tukuta is charged with libel after he accused Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya of being a high level prostitute.

Allegations are that Tukuta published defamatory matter affecting Siliya, the Chief Government spokesperson, in the form of a video on Facebook that she is a pimp and hooks up girls for high profile people like ministers and permanent secretaries but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When the case came up for continued trial, State prosecutor Bob Mwewa said he is ready but the defence, through lead defence lawyer Linda Kasonde, made an application to have the matter referred to the High Court for constitutional determination of four questions which had arisen.

The defence lawyers said the application was pursuant to Article 28 (2) of the Constitution.

The four questions which they want the High Court to determine are whether or not Section 191 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia contravenes Article 20 and Article 11 of the Constitution of Zambia relating to freedom of expression.

The defence also wants the High Court to determine whether or not Section 191 of the Penal Code (PC) Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia which criminalises expression is reasonably necessary in a democratic society.

Tukuta further wants the High Court to determine whether or not his prosecution was a contravention of Article 20 if the Constitution which protects the freedom to hold opinion, freedom to receive ideas and information and freedom to communicate ideas and information without interference.

Lastly, the defence wants the court to determine whether or not Section 191 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia is a reasonably necessary limitation on the right to freely express an opinion and ideas as envisaged by Article 20.

But in his ruling, magistrate Mwale dismissed the application because it lacked legal basis.

He said he had carefully perused the detailed submissions and lists of authorities cited in the application.

He said he condensed the four questions into one which is whether or not Section 191 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia contravenes Article 20 and Article 11 of Constitution of Zambia relating to freedom of expression.

Magistrate Mwale said the application has been opposed by the State who have argued that the issue of criminal libel was settled by the superior courts.

Magistrate Mwale said he was cognizant that the only basis in which the application can be denied is whether it is frivolous and vexatious.

“This application is not frivolous and vexatious but be that as it may, this application has no legal basis and it is dismissed accordingly,” he said.

Magistrate Mwale adjourned the case to October 22 for continued trial.