Martha Mushipe Acquitted Of Sedition Charges

The Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma has acquitted lawyer Martha Mushipe in a case she was charged with seditious practices.

The matter came up for ruling this morning after the state closed its case on August 12, 2020.

Allegations were that Ms Mushipe, between July 1, 2015 and April 11, 2016 in Lusaka, jointly and while acting with others without lawful excuse, had in her possession seditious material namely purportedly on the strategy of domination of PF against the UPND in 2015, 2016 and beyond, allegedly written by General Tendai Muduli, Dr Ngosa Simbyakula and Dydmus Mutasa.