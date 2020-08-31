Petauke Fire Victim Dies

A 67-year-old woman of Petauke District who was among the four people who sustained serious burns after the house she was sleeping in was set ablaze by her son in-law last week has died.

Kelesiya Soko died at St Francis Mission hospital where she was admitted.

St Francis Mission hospital consultant general surgeon Dayson Kumwenda confirmed Soko’s death to Breeze FM on Sunday.

On Tuesday last week, 49-year-old Itaye Nkhoma burnt the house where his wife, mother in-law and two other family members were sleeping after he received court summon in which his wife was seeking divorce following marital differences.

Mr Nkhoma also committed suicide by hanging himself after the incident.

His wife and two other family members are still nursing burns in St Francis Mission Hospital.