If Accusations Against HH Are True, It’s A Clear Case Of Corruption, Says Govt

Government says it is studying revelations made by FDD leader Edith Nawakwi that UPND president Hakainde Hichilema sold Musi-o-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel to himself during the privatization process and will act accordingly upon it if need be.

Chief Government spokeperson Dora Siliya has said in a statement released this afternoon that government is disturbed by revelations made by Ms Nawakwi.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services said government received with great indignation reports that Mr Hichilema was one of the key perpetrators of extensive abuse of the privatisation process.

“Government has received with great indignation reports that the former chairman for the Zambia Privatisation Agency (ZPA) Negotiating Team, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, was one of the key perpetrators of extensive abuse of the privatisation process,” Ms Siliya said.

“Government is disturbed by the revelations made by Hon. Edith Nawakwi, a former Minister of Finance in the government that implemented the privatisation of State-owned enterprises, to the effect that Mr Hichilema, as chairman of the Privatisation Negotiation Team for the sale of Musi-o-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel, Rainbow Lodge and National Heritage Park, literally sold the entity to himself. Hon Nawakwi, through her various media engagements, has categorically stated that Mr Hichilema failed to declare interest while presiding on the sale of public assets in which he had personal interest.”

The minister said government finds Mr Hichilema’s conduct, if true, to be a clear case of corrupt practices, bordering on non-declaration of interest, in winning a bid.

“Government is, therefore, studying the matter and is following closely the reaction by the citizens who are the true owners of the property in question. The nation will be informed of the steps that the Government will take should it become necessary to act on behalf of the citizens of Zambia,” Ms Siliya said.