Court Cancels Kambwili’s Arrest Warrant

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has been freed from the arrest warrant issued against him last week for missing court, on condition that he presents COVID-19 latest test results to the court this Friday.

Mr Kambwili is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has cancelled the arrest warrant magistrate Simusamba who is Lusaka High Court Family Court registrar, which he last week after Mr Kambwili failed to appear in court when the matter came up for continued defence.

However, Kambwili’s lawyers asked magistrate Simusamba to cancel the warrant of arrest.

Lawyer Emmanuel Kaluba from Mwenye and Mwitwa Advocates, in a notice of motion to cancel the warrant filed last Wednesday, stated that Kambwili’s sickness was connected to Coronavirus for which he recently tested positive and from which he was now recovering.

In his ruling, magistrate Simusamba reluctantly cancelled the bench warrant on condition that the accused undergoes a COVID-19 re-test between Tuesday and tomorrow, and that results be submitted to him on Friday, and ordered that Kambwili be given priority.

Magistrate Simusamba has adjourned the case to Friday.