COVID-19 Fight Is For All!

Bwana Njombe and Shi Mumbi today took time to sensitize communities about COVID-19 during the daily briefing held by Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

Dr Chilufya said artists play a key role in the fight against COVID-19 through community engagement.

Our Plea: Please join the fight and help the government and other players to kick out COVID-19 by adhering to the health guidelines put in place.