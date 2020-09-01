Bwana Njombe and Shi Mumbi today took time to sensitize communities about COVID-19 during the daily briefing held by Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya.
Dr Chilufya said artists play a key role in the fight against COVID-19 through community engagement.
Our Plea: Please join the fight and help the government and other players to kick out COVID-19 by adhering to the health guidelines put in place.
One Response to “COVID-19 Fight Is For All!”
King pethias aka sugar boy forever
Wala Master you are just deceiving people about corona virus here in Zambia is high thus why no laka laka sana pa zed tefintu zoona