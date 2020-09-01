ECZ Tells Chiefs Not To Embrace All Political Parties

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has asked traditional leaders to remain neutral and avoid taking partisan positions when discussing issues.

Speaking during a sensitisation meeting with traditional leaders in Kasama district, Northern Province ahead of the September 17, 2020 Lukashya parliamentary by-election, ECZ Commissioner Ms Emily Sikazwe said traditional leaders should read and understand their role during campaigns as outlined in the Electoral Code of Conduct.

She said traditional leaders should play the role of parents and embrace all political parties, adding that they should speak out against any violence that may be perpetuated by political players during campaigns.

Ms Sikazwe added that traditional leaders should not allow political parties to ferry cadres from other districts, noting that it was outsiders that cause confusion during by-elections.

And Ms Sikazwe asked political players to be tolerant with each other as campaigns for the by-election heat up.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mwamba who spoke on behalf of other traditional leaders said chiefs, headmen and women in Lukashya constituency will stand for peace and unity.

He appealed to the police command to tighten security in the area throughout the campaign period.

The meeting was attended by four Chiefs, 80 sub chiefs and village head persons.

The Lukashya parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of area Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge in July, 2020.