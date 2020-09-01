Jay Jay Appears In Court On Wheelchair

Suspended Eastern Province PF Youth chairman Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda today finally appeared in court on charge of unlawful assembly.

He is accused of holding an illegal procession in Chipata.

Jay Jay, who was on a wheelchair, was moved to Namuseche Remand Prison days after his arrest but he fell ill within hours of being there.

He was then taken to Chipata Central Hospital for treatment.

When he appeared in court, he pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful assembly.