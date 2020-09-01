MTN Launches ‘Wear It For Me’ Facemask Campaign

MTN Zambia has launched a campaign called ‘Wear it for Me’ whose objective is to raise awareness for people to wear face masks to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

MTN Chief Executive Officer Mr Bart Hofker says the campaign is also aimed at complementing government efforts to achieve behavioural change among citizens as the country battles with COVID-19.

Dpeaking during the launch of the campaign in Lusaka Monday, Mr Hofker said MTN will commit all its September marketing budget to the campaign which will be translated in all major local languages in Zambia.